1 killed, 1 injured in shooting during St. Charles home invasion, police say

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a shootout during a home invasion in west suburban St. Charles Saturday night, police said.

Police said they responded to an apartment in the 100-block of Walnut Drive for a report of shots fired around 7:37 p.m. Police said at least three men entered the apartment through an unlocked sliding glass door, then reportedly zip-tied the hands of several people inside and demanded items from them.

Police said a 25-year-old St. Charles man, who received a call from a resident of the apartment just before the shooting, showed up to the scene and exchanged shots with at least one of the suspects. He was shot in the stomach and driven to Delnor Hospital in Geneva before police arrived, investigators said, where he remains hospitalized in "stable" condition.

Police said they arrived to find one of the suspects, identified as 26-year-old Panagiotis Koutroumbis of Lindenhunrst, dragging another suspect out of the home with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital, where he died. Police identified the deceased suspect as James Gherardini, 26, of Lindenhurst.

Koutroumbis has been charged with attempted murder and home invasion. He appeared in bond court, where bail was set at $1.5 million. He is next expected in court on January 20.

St. Charles police said they believe additional suspects may have fled the scene before police arrived.

Police said the investigation remains open and ongoing. They also added that they believe the attack was "isolated and targeted" and that there is no threat to the general public at this time.