5 Chevy Camaros stolen from GM plant in Michigan; 9 in custody after crashing on I-96, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LANSING, Mich. (WLS) -- Nine people are now in custody and are charged with stealing five cars from a GM auto plant in Lansing, Michigan.

Just after midnight Monday, troopers located the five stolen Chevy Camaros traveling at high speeds on Interstate 96. Some of the stolen vehicles crashed after stop sticks were used by police, officials said.

All the cars were recovered and nine male suspects between the ages of 20 and 24 are now charged with multiple crimes.
