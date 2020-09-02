Man in custody after stolen vehicle crashes into CFD truck in Belmont Cragin on Northwest Side, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is in custody after a stolen vehicle crashed into a Chicago Fire Department truck Tuesday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side, police said.

According to Chicago police, a Hyundai Accent traveling westbound in the 4900-block of W. Belmont Avenue around 11:56 p.m. when it struck the rear of a CFD fire truck as it was preparing to pull back into the firehouse.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic with a head injury, police said. He is in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the vehicle crashed was reported stolen.

The man is now in custody and charges are pending, police said.
