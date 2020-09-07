Stone Park fire displaces 12 families after spreading to 4 apartment buildings

One woman said she was out shopping when she got word of the fire in the 1800-block of 36th Avenue Saturday afternoon.
Residents said Sunday they were waiting to see if there's anything they can save from their burned out homes.
"It's horrible how much they lost, but as long as it wasn't any lives, then everything else can be saved in one way or another," Abigail Cano said.
The Village of Stone Park is collecting items to help the families who lost their belongings in the fire. Donations can be dropped off at the police department, located at 1629 Mannheim Road.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Only minor injuries were reported.