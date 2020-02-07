3 shot, store clerk critically injured in Greater Grand Crossing during robbery; 4 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A convenience store clerk was critically injured in a shooting during an armed robbery at his business in Greater Grand Crossing Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the triple shooting occurred in the 0-100 block of East 71st Street at about 1:45 p.m.

A 32-year-old man was working in a store when four males came in and announced a robbery, police said. The robbers took the drawer to the cash register, at which point the clerk pulled out a gun, firing shots and striking two of the robbers.

The first robber, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the leg and left side of the body and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in unknown condition. The second robber, a 34-year-old man, was shot in the left leg and taken to University of Chicago hospital where his condition is stable.

The robbers then shot the clerk, striking him in the chest. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he is in very critical condition.

The robbers fled the area but were later apprehended by police. All four are in custody, including the two who are hospitalized.

Charges are pending and a weapon was recovered, Chicago police said. There is video footage of the offenders fleeing the scene, police said.
