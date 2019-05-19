Cars crushed, trees, power lines down in Edgewater neighborhood after Sunday storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City crews are hard at work Sunday afternoon after a brief burst of strong storms left some damage in the city.Some in the Edgewater neighborhood are seeing downed trees and power lines."It was kinda sunny, and then the clouds came, and you could see downtown, and then 5 minutes later, it was all done," said one resident.I heard my dog bark, and come downstairs to a pile of trees. I saw her car, and then I saw my car. I didn't even hear it, I was in the back of the house," said Conrad Seward whose car was damaged by a tree. "And I heard there are like 30 more trees down around here, it's crazy.""Someone came running in, said you have to see your car," said Nancy Crawford whose car was also damaged. "I think it's totaled. Once they get tree of it, we'll see."Neighbors in the small neighborhood came out to help clean up the storm damage as soon as the storm passed."This is wonderful, this is a small neighborhood, it's very close, everyone comes out to help," said one neighbor.No homes were damaged, just some cars according to neighbors.