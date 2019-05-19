LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Rain, storms continue Sunday afternoon

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Cook County, effective until 2:00 p.m.
A significant Weather Advisory was issued for Northeastern Cook County until 1:45 p.m. Winds were tracked at 40 to 45 mph.
Storms moving into McHenry and DeKalb counties produced 48 mph gusts in Rockford.
Sunday Storm Details
Some storms will have winds up to 56 mph. Radar is detecting wind speeds near 50 mp in Southwest Cook County.
The storms should be out of the area by 5 p.m.
An isolated tornado is possible, especially in northwest Indiana.