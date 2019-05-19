LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Rain, storms continue Sunday afternoon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5307970" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rain and storms continued to move through the Chicago area Sunday afternoon, and there is still a possibility some of them could become severe in the overnight hours.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5307966" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rain and storms continued to move through the Chicago area Sunday afternoon, and there is still a possibility some of them could become severe in the overnight hours.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains why weather conditions need to be just right in order to form a tornado.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain and storms continue to move through the Chicago area Sunday afternoon.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Cook County, effective until 2:00 p.m.A significant Weather Advisory was issued for Northeastern Cook County until 1:45 p.m. Winds were tracked at 40 to 45 mph.Storms moving into McHenry and DeKalb counties produced 48 mph gusts in Rockford.Some storms will have winds up to 56 mph. Radar is detecting wind speeds near 50 mp in Southwest Cook County.The storms should be out of the area by 5 p.m.An isolated tornado is possible, especially in northwest Indiana.