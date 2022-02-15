pet rescue

Dog stuck in sinkhole nearly 24 hours rescued by firefighters in Streator, IL | Video

Streator fire chief climbed into hole himself
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Dog stuck in sinkhole rescued by IL firefighters | Video

STREATOR, Ill. -- A golden retriever in Streator, Illinois is back home safe with her owner, after an eventful weekend.

She was trapped in a sink hole for nearly a day before being rescued, and it was all caught on camera, WEEK reported.

Firefighters in Streator, which is located in LaSalle and Livingston counties, said a man's morning walk with his dog in a park Saturday soon took a turn, when his dog sensed something was wrong.

After leading his owner to a hole, they found a trapped golden retriever.

"This dog had fell into a 5-foot hole, who has been missing for about 24 hours, from what I understand," Streator Fire Chief Fred McClellan said.

The missing dog is named Macy.

When firefighters arrived, they tried to get Macy out with a ladder, but the older dog couldn't climb it.

RELATED: Watch: Bodycam footage shows deputy saving dog from burning vehicle

McClellan then went into the hole himself, wrapping webbing around her, so the rescue team could pull her out.

It took some maneuvering because of the unsteady ground.

"If you can see me falling. It was because the ground started to break on my one foot underneath, so I stepped across the hole to grab, and then it collapsed again. Luckily my engineer Tim Redd was able to finish pulling the dog out safely," he said.

Once Macy was free, she was a bit shaken.

But, after reuniting with her owner, she was in much better spirits.

"The owner got very muddy from the dog," McClellan said.

Streator firefighters want pet owners to know, if they find themselves in a similar situation, to call the fire department for help.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslasalle countylivingston countysinkholeanimal rescuerescuepet rescuedogfire rescue
PET RESCUE
Rescuers use sausage dangling from drone to lure runaway dog to safety
Box of kittens abandoned at PAWS Chicago medical center
Pet safety tips for Halloween
Indiana trooper rescues dog running through traffic
TOP STORIES
Chicago vaccine mandate, mask requirements may not end with state's
Online shopping complaints soaring on Facebook, Instagram: BBB
Young girl found wandering alone in Englewood: CPD
WI Assembly considers bail change after Waukesha parade deaths
Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy
Chicago teen fatally shot after tragic deaths of cousin, mom
Police captain on trial for killing man over movie theater texting
Show More
Just announced: See who will host the 2022 Oscars
Memorial to remember 5 killed in Henry Pratt shooting 3 years ago
Russia says some forces pulling back amid Ukraine crisis
Military/First Responders Appreciation Day at Chicago Auto Show
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, windy Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News