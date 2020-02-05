Street performer seriously injured in CTA Red Line stabbing on Jackson platform, woman in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A street performer was stabbed Tuesday while he was performing in the CTA Red Line station in the Loop.

The incident occurred about 1:45 p.m. at the Jackson Red Line station. Chicago police said a woman in her 30s approached him and began yelling at him with him before grabbing some sort of knife or sharp object and stabbed him several times in the arm.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the woman to confront the man, police said.

The 26-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition with multiple stab wounds, according to the fire department. He is expected to recover.

The woman was arrested nearby after a witness identified her and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Several Red Line riders said the musician is well-known to those who commute through the Jackson stop. They said they are hoping for a speedy, full recovery.

Red Line trains were standing at the Jackson station for a period of time as police responded. Trains were running with residual delays later Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.



Chicago police did not immediately provide information about the investigation or if anyone is in custody.

RELATED: Alderman, residents want more CTA Red Line safety measures after uptick in violent crime
EMBED More News Videos

Following a recent uptick in violent crime, one of Chicago's aldermen is calling for more safety measures on the CTA Red Line.


The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopstabbingcta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I have the Coronavirus': Man wearing sign sprays Lysol on Joliet Walmart merchandise
Chicago Weather: High waves, snow in forecast midweek
5-year-old boy, grandfather killed in Cicero fire ID'd
These states googled 'break-up' the most last Valentine's Day
State of the Union 2020: Live stream and things to watch out for
Lincoln Park HS students protest outside CPS HQ after 2 admins fired
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
Show More
Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
South Side school cancels classes after more than 130 students sick
Romeoville boy with autism wins national award
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy with patchy flurries and light snow
Did You Know that the World's FIRST Nutella Cafe Opened in Chicago?
More TOP STORIES News