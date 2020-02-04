Street performer seriously injured in CTA Red Line stabbing on Jackson platform, woman in custody

[Significant Delays] Red Line trains are running w/residual delays following earlier police activity near Jackson. Service is resuming, allow extra time. — cta (@cta) February 4, 2020

Following a recent uptick in violent crime, one of Chicago's aldermen is calling for more safety measures on the CTA Red Line.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A street performer was stabbed Tuesday while he was performing in the CTA Red Line station in the Loop.The incident occurred about 1:45 p.m. at the Jackson Red Line station. Chicago police said a woman in her 30s approached him and began arguing with him before cutting his arm.The 26-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition with multiple stab wounds, according to the fire department.The woman was arrested nearby and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.Red Line trains were standing at the Jackson station for a period of time as police responded. Trains were running with residual delays later Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.Chicago police did not immediately provide information about the investigation or if anyone is in custody.