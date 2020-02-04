Street performer seriously injured in CTA Red Line stabbing on Jackson platform, woman in custody

The incident occurred about 1:45 p.m. at the Jackson Red Line station. Chicago police said a woman in her 30s approached him and began arguing with him before cutting his arm.
The 26-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition with multiple stab wounds, according to the fire department.
The woman was arrested nearby and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.
Red Line trains were standing at the Jackson station for a period of time as police responded. Trains were running with residual delays later Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.
[Significant Delays] Red Line trains are running w/residual delays following earlier police activity near Jackson. Service is resuming, allow extra time.— cta (@cta) February 4, 2020
Chicago police did not immediately provide information about the investigation or if anyone is in custody.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.