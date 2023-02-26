WATCH LIVE

fundraiser

Hustle Chicago Stair Climb at former John Hancock Center raises money to prevent lung disease

ByMaher Kawash WLS logo
Sunday, February 26, 2023 2:53PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of people have been climbing their way to the top of 875 North Michigan Avenue, also known as the former John Hancock Center, on Sunday

It's all part of the Hustle Chicago Stair Climb fundraiser to combat lung disease. Many participants have been personally impacted by the disease.

The event kicked off around 7 a.m. and people are expected to continue to climb the stairs until about 1 p.m.

The event raises money in support of the Respiratory Health Association's mission to prevent lung disease, promote clean air and help people live better through education, research and policy change.

