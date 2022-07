The Round Barn Winery in Baroda, Michigan is celebrating its 30th anniversary and it's just a quick hour-and-a-half ride from Chicago.

BARODA, Mich. (WLS) -- As gas prices decline, now may be the best time to take a summer road trip.

Moersch Hospitality Group owns Round Barn Winery, which is located in Baroda, Michigan, about 1 1/2 hours outside of Chicago.

The winery is celebrating its 30th anniversary from August 12th - 14th.

Events include a free 90's dance party, Dave Matthews Tribute Band and more.

Each event also features food, wine tastings, cocktails, and music.