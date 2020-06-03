Chicago crime: 82 windows broken at elementary school in Norwood Park, police say; suspect in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been arrested after Chicago police said he broke 82 windows at an elementary school in Norwood Park Wednesday morning.
Police responded to a call of damage at Beard Elementary School, 6445 W Strong St., at about 2:11 a.m.
Police said they found a 36-year-old man in the process of breaking windows and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.
The man broke approximately 82 windows in the school, police said. It's not clear if anything was taken.
