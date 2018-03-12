Suspect in killing of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer to be arraigned Monday

Shomari Legghette plead not guilty in the death of Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The man accused of killing Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges linked to the shooting.

Shomari Legghette, a 44-year-old four-time felon, was arraigned on Monday in Cook County court. His hands were shackled and he wore an orange jumpsuit.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and many officers, including those from Bauer's 18th District, attended the hearing for Legghette,

Afterwards, Johnson - who was joined by Mayor Rahm Emanuel -- spoke at a press conference following the hearing.

"I've had to break the news to too many parents, spouses and children that their loved ones won't be coming home because someone pulled the trigger of an illegal handgun," Johnson said. "I was just at the arraignment of Bauer's murderer. I hope that he never ever, ever sees the light of day."

Shomari Legghette, 44



Legghette appeared in front of two judges. Judge Erica Reddick was randomly assigned to handle his case.

Last week, Legghette was heavily guarded when he appeared in court to be indicted on 56 counts, including 24 counts of first-degree murder and other gun and drug charges.

For safety reasons, Legghette is not being held in Cook County Jail, but in Kankakee County Jail, which is a relatively common practice in high-profile cases.

If convicted, Legghette could face a life in prison.

Last month, Cmdr. Bauer intervened in a chase as Legghette was running from officers downtown. The two men struggled in the stairwell outside of the Thompson Center. Legghette allegedly pulled out a gun, shooting the commander six times. He was found with drugs and was wearing body armor, police said.

His next court date is April 18.
