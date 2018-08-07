Suspects armed with Taser rob woman on Hyde Park Metra platform

Chicago police are investigating a robbery on a Hyde Park Metra platform Monday morning, according to a University of Chicago crime bulletin.The robbery occurred at the 51st/53rd Street Metra station at about 12:10 a.m. Monday.Police said that two suspected robbers, one armed with a Taser, approached the victim on a platform and demanded property from the victim. The suspected robbers then took the victim's purse and cell phone before fleeing on foot.The victim did not report any physical injuries. Chicago police are investigating.