SUV crashes into Irving Park daycare overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An SUV crashed into a daycare on Chicago's Northwest Side at around 1 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The 33-year-old man who was driving a Nissan Rouge south on Milwaukee Avenue lost control of the vehicle after he struck a pothole.

He crashed his car into a daycare facility at 3639 N. Milwaukee Ave., breaking a window, police said.

Emergency crews arrived to find that the car had driven through the front of the daycare, located in the Irving Park neighborhood.

There were no reported injuries.

According to police, there are no citations pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoirving parkcar crashday care crashcar accidentdaycarecrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News