SUV crashes into Irving Park daycare overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An SUV crashed into a daycare on Chicago's Northwest Side at around 1 a.m. Thursday, police said.The 33-year-old man who was driving a Nissan Rouge south on Milwaukee Avenue lost control of the vehicle after he struck a pothole.He crashed his car into a daycare facility at 3639 N. Milwaukee Ave., breaking a window, police said.Emergency crews arrived to find that the car had driven through the front of the daycare, located in the Irving Park neighborhood.There were no reported injuries.According to police, there are no citations pending.