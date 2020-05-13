Vehicle crashes into occupied motel room in Harvey, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A van crashed into a motel Monday night in south suburban Harvey, police said.

According to reports, around 11:00 p.m. a driver crashed his van into the Park View Motel at 159th Street and Halsted Street.

The driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, officials said. The driver was not injured.

According to the motel manager on duty, the room had two occupants. Both people inside were able to escape without injury.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
