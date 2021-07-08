obituary

Chicago native Suzzanne Douglas, actress known for 'The Parent 'Hood,' dies at 64

Suzzanne Douglas movies and TV shows included 'When They See Us,' 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back'
Chicago native, actress Suzzanne Douglas dies at 64

CHICAGO -- Suzzanne Douglas, an accomplished stage and screen actress who starred in "Tap" and the 90s television series "The Parent 'Hood," has died, her representative told CNN in a statement on Wednesday.

She was 64.

"The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas," her publicist Penny Vizcarra said. "She touched everyone who knew her and was lovely in every sense of the word. The family appreciates your support and asks for their privacy during this difficult time.

She was battling cancer.

Douglas, a Chicago native, had an enviable list of credits that included films like "Whitney," "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" "School of Rock," and "The Inkwell."

On television -- in addition to her most well known role on "The Parent 'Hood" -- she'd appeared in shows like "Bones," "The Good Wife" and "NYPD Blue."

"Suzzanne Douglas was a quiet, elegant force as we made WHEN THEY SEE US," director Ava DuVernay wrote on Twitter. "A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I'm grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love."



RELATED: Auschwitz Concentration Camp survivor Fritzie Fritzshall dies at age 91

Her "The Inkwell" co-star Jada Pinkett Smith remembered Douglas as "an elegant, gentle warm spirit."


"My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. May she rest in love," she wrote.

A well-regarded Broadway and theater performer, Douglas had credits that included "The Threepenny Opera," which she performed opposite Sting, "The Tap Dance Kid" and "Wit," according to her official biography.

"I'm so happy I got to tell you how much I loved your work," Oscar winner Viola Davis added on social media. "RIP Beautiful, talented, dancing, Queen."



Douglas was born and raised on Chicago's South Side and graduated from Illinois State University.

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
