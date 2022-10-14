Tamron Hall joins 'Windy City Weekend;' Val, Ryan talk sexiest bald man

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tamron Hall joined "Windy City Weekend" this week.

The "Golden Ratio" has often been used to determine who has the "most desirable face." Well, one company is using it to see which man in the world is the "sexiest bald man."

You might feel comfortable putting your feet up on someone's couch, or moving their whole dining room table because "it was in the way," but some etiquette experts are telling us some of the rudest things to do in someone's home.

Automotive safety experts are trying to crack down on speeding by having a car's GPS force you to drive the speed limit. Would you want it in your car?

Alessi

Are ya hungry? We stopped by Tony's Fresh Market to learn the recipe for a delicious Fried Eggplant Tower Salad.

Ingredients

- 4 Regular Eggplants (Aubergine)

- 1 Cup of Vigo Italian Bread Crumbs

-1 Cup of Tony's Shredded Parmesan Cheese

- 1 Cup of Flour

- 2 Eggs

- 2 tsp Alessi Fine Sea Salt

- 2 tsp Ground Pepper

- Tony's Olive Oil

- 5 oz. Pack of Baby Arugula

-1 tbsp Alessi Pesto

- 1 tbsp Alessi White Balsamic Vinegar

- 2 tbsp Alessi Sun Dried Tomatoes

- 2 tbsp Alessi Red Peppers

- 16 oz. Fresh Mozzarella

- Alessi Balsamic Glaze

- Alessi Breadsticks

Directions

Peel and slice eggplant in 1/4-inch slices. Lightly salt and cover with paper towel and let rest to draw out moisture.

In the meantime, mix bread crumbs and parmesan in bowl.

Mix flour, salt and pepper in separate bowl.

Beat the eggs in another bowl.

Dry off eggplant. Dredge the eggplant slices one at a time in flour, then dip in egg and coat in breadcrumb mix.

Place in pan with high heated oil and cook until each side is a golden brown and crispy.

Make dressing by whipping Alessi pesto, Alessi white balsamic vinegar, and Tony's olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Julienne tomato's and red pepper mix and set aside for assembly of salad.

Toss with baby arugula in dressing right before the assembly of the salad.

Separate mozzarella slices for assembly.

Salad Assembly:

Place 1 slice of eggplant on plate.

Top with 3 slices fresh mozzarella.

Top with 1 Tablespoon of tomato and pepper mix.

Top with 1 cup tossed baby arugula.

Repeat 2 more times.

Place last slice of eggplant on top and secure with long wood pick.

Drizzle the whole plate with balsamic glaze and garnish with bread sticks.

You can find the fried eggplant recipe here. Check out more of what Tony's Fresh Market has to offer by visiting Tony's Fresh Market's website.

And find them at Tony's Fresh Market Facebook page and Instagram Page.

You can find more Alessi products by visiting the Alessi website.

James Bond car collection worth $15M

Doug Redenius' first encounter with the fictional British secret agent James Bond occurred at an Illinois movie theater back in 1964.

"I was 8 years old, and my dad took me to see 'Goldfinger,'" Redenius recalled. "I was hooked. After 'Goldfinger,' my father and I went to see every James Bond movie when it would come out."

Redenius' love for all things 007 would eventually lead to his collecting vehicles from the Bond movies. He started this collection in late 1991, when Redenius and two partners paid $3,000 for a Neptune submarine which was featured in the 1981 Bond film "For Your Eyes Only."

That purchase was the basis for a collection, which now includes 42 vehicles from Bond films. Redenius, a longtime resident of St. Anne, Illinois in Kankakee County, now houses most of these vehicles in an undisclosed airplane hangar about an hour outside of Chicago city limits.

"It's not just the Bond cars," Redenius said. "We own everything from helicopters and boat and motorcycles to jet airplanes," Redenius said. "It's ideal that the vehicles are based here in the Chicago area, because we're centrally located and it's easier to ship the vehicles here from the east or west."

This illustrious collection, which is valued at around $15 million, is now owned by the Ian Fleming Foundation, a not-for-profit organization created in 1992 by Redenius and his two partners - American producer/screenwriter John Cork and Dr. Michael VanBlaricum, a University of Illinois alumnus who works in the tech field in the Los Angeles area.

The foundation, which is dedicated to the study and preservation of literary works by Bond creator Ian Fleming, showcases its 007 movie vehicles solely for charity. For instance, the exhibition of the Bond vehicles is used to help fund an undergraduate research scholarship fund for the media department at the University of Illinois.

"We have around 20 volunteers working with us to restore the vehicles," Redenius said. "None of the volunteers, none of us on the board make a salary. We survive off donations."

Currently, many the vehicles are being featured at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles in an exhibit called "Bond In Motion." The exhibit is also celebrating the 30th anniversary of the launch of the foundation.

"We're celebrating our 30th anniversary, while the Bond film franchise is celebrating its 60th anniversary - the first Bond film was 'Dr. No' in 1962. And the first Bond novel was Fleming's 'Casino Royale,' which was published 70 years ago. So we're celebrating a lot of anniversaries," Redenius said.

The foundation's charitable work with the Bond movie vehicles is sanctioned by both the Ian Fleming estate and the estate of longtime Bond movie producer Cubby Broccoli. And Redenius, who is also the archivist for the Ian Fleming Foundation, is responsible for locating the vehicles.

Many of those vehicles are instantly recognizable to Bond fans. They include the vibrant green Jaguar featured in a memorable chase on the ice in "Die Another Day" (2002); two Polaris snowmobiles featured in a chase through the French Alps in "The World Is Not Enough" (1999); a recently acquired jet featured in an iconic airborne fight scene in "Goldfinger" (1964); and the most valuable vehicle in the collection, a Lotus submarine car from "The Spy Who Loved Me" (1977). That submarine car is valued at $1 million, Redenius said.

"It's my favorite in the collection," Redenius said.

Redenius, who spent much of his adult life working as a postal worker in Kankakee County, never was blessed with unlimited capital to purchase these Bond vehicles. But he didn't need large sums of money to acquire most of the vehicles, which were often discarded by the movie producers after the shoots were completed.

"Once we got established, people began tipping us off on where to find some of these vehicles after their movies wrapped," Redenius said.

The jet from "Goldfinger," for instance, was tipped off to Redenius last year.

"It had decommissioned in 1988 and was junked," Redenius said. "I did the research, and was able to verify it from its VIN number. Now we're a year into restoring it."

His most notable acquisition, the Lotus submarine car from "The Spy Who Loved Me," was perhaps Redenius' most shrewd acquisition.

"I found that vehicle in a junkyard in the Bahamas; it had been left behind by the producers," Redenius recalled.

In addition to the Bond vehicles, Redenius also owned other non-transportation-related Bond memorabilia, which he started collecting in 1980. He ended up with over 18,000 Bond-related items before selling that collection in 2011.

Now the 66-year-old Redenius just concentrates on the Bond vehicles.

"I still enjoy doing this," he said. "The hunt and acquisition (of the vehicles), that's what really thrills me."

Spend or Save

"Till" - SPEND

"Till" is about Mamie Till-Mobley's pursuit of justice for her son, Emmett Till, after his brutal death.

"Halloween Ends" - SAVE

"Halloween Ends" is the 13th installment of the Halloween Franchise. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode, who takes on one last fight with Michael Myers.

"Tar" - SPEND

Cate Blanchett stars in the psychological thriller. "Tar" is a renowned musician who abuses her stardom.

"I Love You, You Hate Me" - SPEND

"I Love You, You Hate Me" is about the rise and violent response to the kids show character, Barney the dinosaur.

Englewood Branded Fall Fest 4.0

Branding Englewood x Englewood Branded present their fourth annual Falling into Autumn FALL FEST 4.0 this Sunday 2 - 6 p.m.

This all ages event is a community celebration filled with family fun. Branding Englewood's Fall Fest brings out youth vendors, a pumpkin patch, food, live music, entertainment, carnival rides, raffles, giveaways and much more, all free to the community.

This annual event is an opportunity to create a safe event right in the community where kids can be kids. Branding Englewood is all about empowering and encouraging youth through starting their own businesses by not only providing mentorship but connecting youth and families to an array of services and resources needed to excel through community partners and more.

To learn more about the organization and ways you can help, visit their website at brandingenglewood.org

Branded Englewood: Autumn Fall Fest 4.0Sunday, Oct. 16 2 - 6 p.m. Englewood Branded, 1546 West 63rd St., Chicago, IL 60636