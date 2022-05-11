Lineups released for Chicago Gospel Festival, Chicago Blues Festival, Millennium Park concert series

Chicago Gospel Music Festival kicks off at 3 p.m. on June 4. Billed as "joyful, family-friendly celebration," the event will feature top Gospel artists at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion.
The Chicago Blues Festival from June 9 to 12 will include Soul City Blues in Austin (June 11) and Bronzeville Blues (June 12); in addition to Blues on the Riverwalk (June 9-10); a "Women in Blues showcase" in Millennium Park (June 12) and special tributes to Blues legends: Erwin Helfer, Bob Stroger, Gene Barge, Cicero Blake, Willie Henderson, and Mary Lane.
And the Millennium Park Summer Music series returns Mondays and Thursdays from June 20- August 18. 2022 highlights include DakhaBrakha, a Ukrainian folk quartet that combines avant-garde, traditional and contemporary sounds; Charles Stepney: Out of the Shadows, a full ensemble tribute to "one of the underrated heroes of Chicago soul music"; globally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat saxophonist, composer and activist Femi Kuti; and Jeff Tweedy, founder of Wilco and one of contemporary music's most accomplished musicians with special opening act from Chicago's The People's Music School.
Full list of 2022 spring/summer festivals and special events:
Maxwell Street Market (800 S. Desplaines St.): Sundays, April 3 - Dec. 18; MaxwellStreetMarket.us
Chicago City Markets (citywide including Daley Plaza): May - October, ChicagoCityMarkets.us
Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony and Parade (Daley Plaza and State Street): May 28; Chicago.gov/DCASE
Millennium Park Summer Workouts (Great Lawn): Saturdays, May 28 - Sept. 3; MillenniumPark.org
Millennium Park Summer Film Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Tuesdays, July 12 - Aug. 30; MillenniumPark.org
Chicago Gospel Music Experience (Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): June 4; MillenniumPark.org
Chicago Blues Festival (citywide and at Millennium Park's Jay Pritzker Pavilion): June 9-12, MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoBluesFestival.us
Taste of Chicago June 11, 18, 25 (in neighborhoods) and July 8-10 (Grant Park); TasteofChicago.us
Millennium Park Summer Music Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion): Mondays and Thursdays, June 20 - Aug. 18; MillenniumPark.org
Chicago SummerDance (citywide) including pop-ups, special events, Night Out in the Parks events, and programs at the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park: select dates July 6 - Sept. 17; ChicagoSummerDance.org
Chicago Air and Water Show (North Avenue Beach and along the Lakefront): 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20 -21; practice runs Aug. 19; ChicagoAirandWaterShow.us
Year of Chicago Dance Showcase (Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Aug. 27; MillenniumPark.org
Chicago Jazz Festival (citywide and Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park ): Sept. 1-4; MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoJazzFestival.us
Chicago House Music Experience (Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park): Sept. 16, plus community events, dates TBA; MillenniumPark.org
SummerDance Celebration (Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park); Sept. 17, MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoSummerDance.org
World Music Festival Chicago (citywide): Sept. 30 - Oct. 9; WorldMusicFestivalChicago.org
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.