Chicago festival security more top of mind than ever after Highland Park parade shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Taste of Chicago is just one of the Chicago summer festivals expected to draw thousands, and after the Highland Park parade shooting security is more of a concern than ever."Given all the situations, Highland Park first and foremost, we are in a different world, so safety and security is a very, very big priority for this event," said Neil Heitz, manager of Taste of Chicago.City officials are urging those attending the Taste or any of Chicago's events this summer to be vigilant. If you see something, say something."We are very mindful of what's happened," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "We are looking at all events that are on the calendar from now until the fall and making sure we are learning the lessons we can.""These are things we discuss routinely, really on a weekly basis at the very least, at the City of Chicago," said Rich Guidice, Chicago Office of Emergency Management.Along with some familiar restaurants, visitors will also see more police and security presence than in years past. Organizers warn attendees it may take a little longer to get in with thorough bag checks in place."It kind of takes the fun out of it some, because the innocence is gone," said Petrina McClinton, Chicagoan. "That's what it is the country, the world is losing its innocence. That's what's going on."