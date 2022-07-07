security

Chicago festival security more top of mind than ever after Highland Park parade shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago festival security ore top of mind than ever after Highland Park parade shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Taste of Chicago is just one of the Chicago summer festivals expected to draw thousands, and after the Highland Park parade shooting security is more of a concern than ever.

"Given all the situations, Highland Park first and foremost, we are in a different world, so safety and security is a very, very big priority for this event," said Neil Heitz, manager of Taste of Chicago.

City officials are urging those attending the Taste or any of Chicago's events this summer to be vigilant. If you see something, say something.

"We are very mindful of what's happened," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "We are looking at all events that are on the calendar from now until the fall and making sure we are learning the lessons we can."

"These are things we discuss routinely, really on a weekly basis at the very least, at the City of Chicago," said Rich Guidice, Chicago Office of Emergency Management.

Along with some familiar restaurants, visitors will also see more police and security presence than in years past. Organizers warn attendees it may take a little longer to get in with thorough bag checks in place.

"It kind of takes the fun out of it some, because the innocence is gone," said Petrina McClinton, Chicagoan. "That's what it is the country, the world is losing its innocence. That's what's going on."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopfestivalhighland park parade shootinglollapaloozasecuritytaste of chicago
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SECURITY
Leaders concerned about effectiveness of cameras in Chicago parks: BGA
Chicago Pride Fest kicks off with heightened security
CPD on lookout ahead of Pride Fest after Lakeview shooting, ID arrests
Private security firms to patrol Beverly, Morgan Park and Mt Greenwood
TOP STORIES
Boy, 8, paralyzed from waist down after Highland Park shooting
Accused parade shooter's dad says he raised son with 'good morals'
'I'm OK': Highland Park, IL victim says it's a miracle she survived
Businesses begin to reopen after Highland Park parade shooting
Chicago DACA supporters go to New Orleans for crucial case
New details revealed after accused shooter confesses: prosecutor
Blackhawks trade forward Alex DeBrincat for 1st-round draft pick
Show More
2 charged with attempted murder in Buffalo Grove stabbing
Special operation nabs 1,500 of country's most violent criminals
Natalie Portman returns to Marvel in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Could new federal gun safety law have prevented the July 4 tragedy?
Chicago Weather: Scattered thunderstorms
More TOP STORIES News