Taylor Swift fans line up to get merch before 1st night of Eras Tour at Soldier Field

Taylor Swift Chicago fans lined up to buy Eras Tour merch before her first of three nights performing at Soldier Field.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first of three sold-out concerts begins on Friday night, and there were plenty of fans already lined up at Soldier Field early Friday morning.

Big crowds are expected all weekend long for one of the most-anticipated musical events of 2023. About 55,000 people are expected to attend each night.

The excitement surrounding the shows really began on Thursday, as even more Swifties were lined up to buy merchandise ahead of this weekend.

ABC7 spoke with people who have been camped out since 2 a.m. and don't even have tickets.

"I did not get tickets yet, it's actually very sad. If I can't get tickets, I'm going to get merch, because the tickets right now are really expensive, so I'm like if I'll just get merch instead," said Miroslav Uzelac, who lives in Skokie.

They're hoping for some T-Swift luck to snag some.

"I just need two tickets. So, if someone has extra tickets, let me know, please," said Kedzie O'Malley, who lives in Orland Park.

If you're lucky enough to have tickets, there will be shuttle buses from the Millennium Park Garage. People can also get dropped off at the 18th Drive turn-around, just west of DuSable Lakeshore Drive.

Pick-ups will be along Columbus Drive between Balbo and Roosevelt.

Parking passes are already sold out.

The parking lots open up at 2 p.m. to concertgoers. The merch tents open at noon.

The Friday and Saturday concerts start at 6:30 p.m. with openers Owenn and Girl in Red. The Sunday show starts at the same time with openers MUNA and Gracie Abrams. Swift will come on stage around 8 p.m. and play a three-hour set.