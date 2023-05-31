Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' at Soldier Field: What you need to know before you go

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is the week that Swifties have been waiting for! We are counting down the days before Taylor Swift hits the stage at Soldier Field. Here is what you need to know before going to one of her three sold-out shows on June 2, 3 and 4.

The Friday and Saturday concerts start at 6:30 p.m. with openers Owenn and girl in red. The Sunday show starts at the same time with openers MUNA and Gracie Abrams. Swift will come on stage around 8 p.m. and play a three-hour set.

Concert-goers must adhere to stadium policies, including the NFL All-Clear Bag Policy and prohibited items policy. Posters and banners cannot exceed 2 feet by 2 feet.

Early merchandise locations open on pre-show Thursday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on concert days from 12 p.m. through the show. Early merchandise stands are located at the Stadium Green outside Gates 3 and 4, and along the sidewalk north of the Waldron Deck. Merchandise locations are credit card only.

Drop-off at the stadium is located at the 18th Drive Turnaround, west of the Lake Shore Drive 18th Drive Exit ramp. To avoid potential heavy traffic, fans can easily walk to Soldier Field after getting dropped off nearby the stadium at Columbus Drive or Michigan Avenue.

Pick-up is located on Columbus Drive between Roosevelt and Balbo. Vehicles can start entering at 10:30 p.m. Parents, chaperones, guardians and rideshare vehicles alike are encouraged to use this location. Stadium security and parking personnel will be present to oversee a safe and organized pick-up operation.

Soldier Field parking lots are sold out, but McCormick Place Lot B, Millennium and South Grant Park parking garages are open for concert parking. The Millennium Park Garage is running a shuttle service to and from Soldier Field at lower Randolph, located at level 2.5, and will pick up at Metra 18th stairs from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. This is the only garage offering shuttle service.

There is bike parking around the stadium and there are limited Divvy bikes on the stand at the north end of the stadium.

CTA is running additional Red Line trains and #130 and #146 buses to and from Soldier Field for those taking public transportation.

Key times for each night:

12 p.m.: Merchandise sales open outside the stadium (4 locations)

2 p.m.: Parking lots open

4:30 p.m.: Gates open

6:30 p.m.: Show starts (Owenn and girl in red open Friday and Saturday; Gracie Adams and MUNA open Sunday)

Visit www.SoldierField.net for more information on the Eras Tour.