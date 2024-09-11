Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president after debate vs Donald Trump on ABC

On the heels of Tuesday night's presidential debate, Taylor Swift announced she is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country." she wrote.

Getty Images

She continued: "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades."

Swift signed her post with her name and "Childless Cat Lady."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.