Taylor Swift fans take over Soldier Field for 2nd night of Eras Tour in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a busy Chicago this weekend, filled with music and traffic.

Inside the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, the Gospel Music Festival brought out hundreds of people to worship and praise.

"Being outside, glorifying God, you know, hearing his music, hearing people, seeing people out here to hear his music, it's great," said Ayanna Dowd.

At Soldier Field, Taylor Swift hit the main stage for the second night of her Eras Tour in Chicago.

"I met her here five years ago, today," said Rafael Cisneros. "Incredible and amazingly generous. She gave us a driver. She bought us pizza."

Thousands of Swifties filled the stadium on Saturday night.

"This is the 'Lover' era, and that's one of my favorite albums. And, when she released it, I just streamed every song. It was like, just, heaven to me," said Jasmine Mata.

Some attendees made room in their seat for two.

"I'm four-and-a-half months, so I'm halfway. The baby will be rocking tonight," said Laura Wirtz.

The last night of the Taylor Swift concert is Sunday.

If you're up for eating instead of singing, Chicagoland's favorite hot dog stands competing for the "top dog" at the Second Annual Windy City Hot Dog Festival. It goes through Sunday.

That's just one of several events bringing people out for fun this weekend.

"Summer is our best season. It is not COVID, so you can come outside. So yes, get outside," Dowd said.