CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new contest that helps teachers win supplies for their classrooms. It's called "We Appreciate Teachers."
The nonprofit group Back 2 School Illinois is hosting the contest. The group provides thousands of low-income students with free school supplies.
Anyone can nominate a teacher for the contest. The teacher must work at a school in Illinois.
RELATED: IL teacher shortage, worsened by COVID-19 pandemic, will likely grow in next 2 years: study
To nominate someone, you must fill out an application and write a 250-500 word essay about how the teacher has gone above and beyond. You can find more information here.
The 15 winning teachers will receive school supply gifts for their classrooms, plus gift baskets for themselves.
All applications must be submitted by April 1, 2022. Winners will be notified later that month.
Contest offers Illinois teachers chance to win free school supplies
TEACHERS
TOP STORIES
Show More