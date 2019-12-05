Teachers ID'd after 1 dead, 1 hurt in hit-and-run near Orland Park mall

According to Orland Park police, around 8:00 p.m. officers responded to a hit-and-run accident involving pedestrians near the Square Celt restaurant in 200 block of Orland Square Drive. When officers arrived, two women were found and transported to Silver Cross Hospital.
One of them was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The other was treated for serious injuries.
The St. Michael School in Orland Park identified the women as 61-year-old Margaret "Rone Leja" and 54-year-old Elizabeth Kosteck, both teachers at the school.
Leja died at the hospital, the school said in a statement to staff and students. Kosteck was treated for her injuries and has since been released from the hospital.
Leja was the school's technology teacher and Kosteck is a third grade teacher.
"We've lost our own and it's a very hard thing for us. Ms. Leja was very important and work closely with the students in their technology needs and the teachers as well," said St. Michael School Principal, Paul Smith. "It's hit our entire parish very hard."
According to the school statement, the two teachers were leaving the Parish's Christmas party and walking to their parked cars at the time of the incident.
No suspects are in custody.
No further information about the suspected vehicle involved has been released at this time.
Read the full St. Michael School message below:
Good evening,
It is with great sadness and shock that I send this message. This evening after our Parish Christmas party Mrs. Kosteck and Ms. Leja were walking to their cars and were struck by a vehicle. They were taken to the hospital and while Mrs. Kosteck sustained injuries, Ms. Leja passed away. The faculty and parish priests are currently at Silver Cross hospital gathered in prayer for our colleagues.
In light of this event, we will have a 9 am start tomorrow, Thursday. Because of this, there will be no morning bus service. Our faculty is grieving the loss of their dear friend and colleague and will be gathering privately before school opens.
Upon the children's arrival, we will have a prayer service led by Fr, Frank.
We ask for your prayers in this time of sorrow. We will continue to keep you updated throughout the day.
If you were in the area and witnessed anything or have any information on the offending vehicle/driver please contact the Orland Park Police at 708-349-4111 or crimetips@orlandpark.org.