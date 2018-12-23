TECHNOLOGY

Digital information screens being tested on CTA bus route

The displays offer passengers real-time travel and other information.

Knowing how to get around on Chicago Transit Authority buses is about to get a little easier thanks to new digital information screens as part of a pilot program that started Sunday.

The displays offer passengers real-time travel information, including estimated arrival times for multiple upcoming stops, transfer information for other CTA services and service alerts including reroutes.

"Ensuring our customers have timely, accurate and detailed information is key to providing a seamless transit experience," said Dorval Carter, CTA president. "These new digital screens will make it easy for customers to make real-time decisions about their commute while on board the bus and without having to open up an app on their mobile device."

The new technology has been installed in the front and middle sections of two buses on the No. 20 route.

CTA plans to test the screens on other bus routes and seeks feedback from riders through a survey here.
