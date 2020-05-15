Money Fix

Social media-related scams on the rise as people spend more time online during COVID-19 pandemic

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of online COVID-19 scams were recently thwarted by the Justice Department, and one cybersecurity firm said it's tracking "record-breaking" levels of cybercriminal activity.

Another security group said they are seeing social media scams on the rise, and is warning people to watch what they post as everyone spends more time at home and online.


Identity Theft Resource center said half of all scams it's seeing are now related to social engineering, which is when scammers slowly gather your information on social media and open a line of credit or steal your identity.

"It's really important for people to remember that all those little tidbits of information can be used to socially engineer pieces of their identity, their profile, and I don't think that we think about the fact that we are sharing maybe about a medical condition we have on Facebook. That's medical health data that you are putting out there," said Eva Velasquez, president and CEO of Identity Theft Resource Cneter.

Velasquez is warning people not to overshare, especially during the pandemic when many people may be spending more time looking at a screen.

"We are spending a lot more time online and generally engaging and getting that social need that we have through the online platforms," she said. "So we may very likely be sharing a lot more information, a lot more personal and private information, and a lot more detailed information about ourselves and our lives without really thinking about, I need to think about my privacy and protecting that information."

If hackers see too much personal information about you, you can be the victim of social engineering.

Chicago's Trustwave said according to its recent global security report, social engineering scams are surging

"Social engineering became half of the comprises we saw, compared to just a third in 2018 the prior year. From 33% in 2018, up to 50% in 2019." explained tech security expert Karl Sigler of Trustwave.


Besides potential oversharing by social media users, there's another reason for the rise.
"Our computers are getting more secure in a certain sense and our software is getting more secure in a certain sense. These criminals, these attackers are having to target the individuals behind those devices to get access," Sigler said.

Social engineering scammers are using details like your high school, graduation year, hometown, grandmother's name or mother's maiden name to eventually use against you.

"The best way to explain it is to think about your identity as a puzzle," Velasquez said. "There are all of these different pieces that go into it. And depending on which pieces are compromised, or you self compromise, that can give someone other than you a better, fuller picture of that puzzle."

You can put your social media settings on private to increase your protection, and remember not to overshare.

You should also beware of social engineering scams which can come in the form of suspicious phishing emails asking for your personal information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysocial mediacoronavirusmoney fixscamsi teamstay at home orderconsumercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MONEY FIX
How to protect your home investment during COVID-19
IDES launches PUA unemployment benefits portal; filing issues reported
Should you see a doctor online? Tips and costs for telehealth visits
Will new changes to Illinois' unemployment filing system be enough?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Illinois: COVID-19 cases top 90K with over 4K deaths
Mayor Lightfoot warns churches who plan to defy Illinois' stay-at-home order
Democrats push $3T HEROES Act coronavirus relief bill toward House OK
Education experts weigh in on unique challenges for class of 2020 grads
Rain floods expressways, stranding cars; pours into basements
Trump says goal is 300M coronavirus vaccine doses in stock by January
Farewell parade for Skokie flower shop closing after 70 years
Show More
Community Response Teams continue helping neighbors in need amid Coronavirus pandemic
Fat Rice has leveled up to Super Fat Rice Mart
How to access Chicago-area food banks during coronavirus crisis
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, fog near the lake
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
More TOP STORIES News