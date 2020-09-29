VIDEO: Tesla cruises down NC highway without a driver

Albert Siplen got in the passenger seat of his new car, programmed it to take him to Henderson, and started recording.
"I was nervous my first time doing it," Siplen said.
But videos on his Facebook page show the high-tech vehicle driving itself down the highway. The car's technology alone controlled the direction, speed, and lane position--all while Siplen sits back and relaxes.
Tesla says the full self-driving capability built into the Model X's autopilot can manage both long and short drives, regardless of traffic conditions. However, the company's website also says, "Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous."
Another video from Siplen shows him in a Target parking lot as the car drives up--without anybody inside--to pick him up.
In August, a Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Nash County deputy's car. The driver was reportedly watching a movie when the crash happened.