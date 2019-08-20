What to know about Chicago's new internet assistance program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you live in the city of Chicago, your internet bill might go down.
The city's partnership with Comcast and its Internet Essentials Program has grown. The initiative is dedicated to getting low-income families easier access to internet resources.
Now, anyone who lives in city limits and gets government assistance, could apply to the program and pay just $9.95 plus tax a month for the internet.
So if you participate in Medicaid, Public Housing Assistance, WIC, or any other government-funded program, you're eligible to apply.
To apply online, visit Internet Essential's website.
You will need to have documentation proving that you're a part of a government assistance program. If the application is approved, you should be notified in 7-10 days.
People eligible for the Internet Essentials program can also qualify for a computer or laptop for $150 and can use WiFi hotspots around the city.
