Where's the candy? Nextdoor offers trick or treating map for your neighborhood

If you're headed out for trick or treating this Halloween, Nextdoor is taking the guesswork out of where to find the candy.The social networking platform has just launched a trick or treating map that allows users to see which houses are giving out treats. The app also allows neighbors to designate their homes as a trick or treat stop.Homes that are marked with a candy corn have the sweets. Homes marked with a haunted house have the scares.Neighbors passing out non-food treats can also spread the word through the Treat Map. So, if you're looking for treats that are allergen free, check out the homes marked with a teal pumpkin.Users just log in to the app by creating a free account, and visit their neighborhood map.Nextdoor is available for desktop use, as well as iOS and Android.You can see more on their website at