Step into a winter wonderland at The Ritz-Carlton's 'Teddy Bear Tea'

SAN FRANCISCO -- The holidays wouldn't be complete without festive decor, delicious food, decadent hot chocolate and a very merry show! You can find everything you need to be holly and jolly this season at the Teddy Bear Tea at The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco. This 30-year-old tradition delights young and old alike.

"It's a great opportunity for families to bring their kids in and have a wonderful array of high tea with beautiful homemade hot chocolate. And there's a full wine list for adults as well. There are children's entertainers, and you can get a personal photograph taken with the entertainers, and it's just a really great experience," says Patrick O'Sullivan, Executive Chef of The Ritz-Carlton San Francisco.

And that's not all, every child receives a teddy bear gift to take home!

The spirit of giving shines bright at this event. Children are encouraged to bring a wrapped toy to place under the tree that will be donated to UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals. Also, $2 per ticket sold will benefit Children's Miracle Network and Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.

O'Sullivan adds, "It's important for us to give back to our local community and especially their amazing causes."

Teddy Bear Tea is a place where traditions are made, memories are created and hearts are warmed.

"I love the tradition that the Teddy Bear Tea brings to these families and community together and having a good time. And then also to think about those families that are at the hospital right now and making that contribution to make sure the families that can't be together right now are still having a great time and creating their own tradition," remarks Anthony Candito, Director of Corporate Partnerships at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

Learn more about the Teddy Bear Tea experience here.