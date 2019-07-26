Police search for SUV involved in Ravenswood hit-and-run that left teen seriously injured

Chicago police released these images of the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that critically injured a bicyclist in Ravenswood Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for the driver of a dark-colored SUV involved in a hit-and-run that left a 17-year-old bicyclist critically injured on Chicago's North Side Thursday afternoon.Chicago police said the boy was hit while riding a bike near the intersection of North Western Avenue and West Montrose Avenue in the city's Ravenswood neighborhood.The teen was traveling southbound on Western at around 3:10 p.m. when a dark-colored Lexus SUV struck the bicyclist. Police said the driver was making a left-hand turn onto Montrose and didn't stop. The driver left the area without rendering aid to the bicyclist, police said.Good Samaritans rushed to the boy's aid."He wasn't saying anything. He was more of, like gasping," said Darrell Sims, a witness who tried to help. "I was telling him just, breathe, be calm, help is on the way."Sims said other people tried to chase down the driver involved in the crash.The teen was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The exact nature of the teen's injuries was not immediately known.Police ask that anyone with information about the collision contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.The investigation is ongoing.