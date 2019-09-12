Teen football in critical condition after being pulled unresponsive from NW Indiana high school pool

UNINCORPORATED GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 14-year-old football player is in critical condition after he was found unresponsive at the bottom of a high school pool.The Lake County Sheriff's Office in Indiana said Thursday night, officers responded to Calumet New Tech High School in unincorporated Gary to a report of a possible drowning.First responders found a 14-year-old football player unresponsive in the pool after going through a conditioning drill. According to witnesses, the pool was opened to players after football practice and at some point, the young athlete was discovered at the bottom of the pool.He was taken to Community Hospital in Munster and then airlifted to a Chicago area medical center.The school's superintendent confirmed the team had been doing conditioning drills at the time. She said trainers immediately began CPR and administered the Automatic Electronic Defibrillator.Detectives still investigating and trying to determine exactly what led up to the incident.