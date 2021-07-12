Father donates teenage son's organs after deadly road rage shooting leaving baseball game

David Castro, 17, died last Thursday after he was put on life support following a shooting last Tuesday.
.@houstonpolice is still in search of the owner/driver of the white 4-door sedan w/sunroof.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 8, 2021
If anyone has information regarding this suspect please contact @CrimeStopHOU or HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.
We are increasing the reward to $10,000 dollars. pic.twitter.com/NFLmPXxSHp
Last week, Paul Castro said doctors were evaluating whether his son's organs could be donated to someone in need. On Sunday, Paul announced that the Life Gift Organ Donation Center were collecting David's organs so that they could be given to recipients who have been matched.
"May they be successful so others can benefit from his passing," Paul wrote in a Facebook post.
The gunman responsible for the deadly shooting is still on the loose.
Paul and his two sons were leaving an Astros game around 11 p.m. when they encountered a man in a white Buick Lacrosse, police said.
Paul said the driver tried to get in front of him in traffic.
"This guy, he was so close to me that he was almost chipping the paint on my truck," Paul recalled during a news conference on Friday. "I kept moving forward and that's when he leaned out [of his car,] I was like, 'I've already let three people in.' That's my hand gesture. That hand gesture got my son executed and that's not fair."
The suspect followed the family onto I-10 East and followed them off an exit. Detectives said the man fired several times at the Castro family's truck as they made a U-turn under the freeway. The shooter then continued following them back onto the interstate before veering away at some point, according to our sister-station KTRK.
David was shot in the head. The father and his other son were not injured.
They are asking for anyone with information about the suspect or the encounter to come forward.
Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the reward to capture David's suspected killer went up by $5,000 to $10,000.
The video above is from a previous report.