Teen shot in leg blocks from Joliet's Mexican Independence Parade

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police are searching for the gunman who shot a 16-year-old boy in the calf just two blocks away from the Mexican Independence Day Parade on Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of Collins Street and Ellwood Avenue around 1:58 p.m.

According to the City of Joliet Twitter page, the parade was scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. from Collins Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Police released a surveillance photo that shows the suspect firing a handgun at the victim.

The suspect then ran eastbound through an alley, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call Detective Don McKinney at 815-724-3385 or the Joliet Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jolietparademexicanshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge denies bond for man accused of fatally shooting Dolton mother
2,200 preserved fetal remains found on property of dead Will County doctor
Chicago man denied bond for alleged sex assault of Oak Brook hotel employee
Solid gold toilet stolen from Blenheim Palace
O'Hare emergency exercise turns airport into disaster area
South Side thieves drape jewelry over victims, then steal property: police
Tennessee band wears T-shirt honoring bullied fan
Show More
Grandmother uses hairdryer to deter speeders in her neighborhood
Two new cases of Legionnaires' disease in Batavia
10-year-old Texas girl fighting brain-eating amoeba
3 wounded, 1 fatally in Bronzeville shooting: police
Lying prisoners: New laws crack down on jailhouse informants
More TOP STORIES News