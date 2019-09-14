Teen shot in leg blocks from Joliet's Mexican Independence Parade

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police are searching for the gunman who shot a 16-year-old boy in the calf just two blocks away from the Mexican Independence Day Parade on Saturday.Officers responded to the area of Collins Street and Ellwood Avenue around 1:58 p.m.According to the City of Joliet Twitter page, the parade was scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. from Collins Street and Cleveland Avenue.Police released a surveillance photo that shows the suspect firing a handgun at the victim.The suspect then ran eastbound through an alley, according to police.Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call Detective Don McKinney at 815-724-3385 or the Joliet Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.