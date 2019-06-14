Boy, 16, shot to death in front of father while trying to sell Xbox

By
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A teenage boy was fatally shot during a robbery Wednesday in northwest Indiana.

Officers were dispatched at 6:05 p.m. for reports of shots fired in near 51st Avenue and Maryland Street in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from Gary police.

Investigators learned that 16-year-old Johnny Peluyera of Merrillville, Indiana, had come to Gary with his father to sell an Xbox to someone they contacted through the online sales app Offer Up, police and the Lake County coroner's office said.

"They took them to an abandoned home and they stated they wanted to test the X-Box and went to these other houses and just used the outdoor outlet to see if the X-Box worked," said Commander Jack Hamady, Gary Police Department.

Police said it was then that one of the males, wearing a gray hoodie, took out a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, in full view of his father, who was waiting in the car.

"That's when he told his son, 'leave the X-Box' and he took off with the X-Box," Hamady asidsaid.

Johnny was able to get back in the car with his dad and they drove off, but not before Peluyera was shot in the back, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"My son is gone," said Kelly Arroyo, victims' mother, through tears. "My son is never coming back."

The coroner's office determined he died from the gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

"The emptiness that is in my heart and my stomach and my soul and my body is almost unbearable," Arroyo said.

His father, who was driving the vehicle, was not injured in the shooting, according to police.

The suspects were described as males in their late teens or early 20s wearing basketball shorts, police said. One wore a black hoodie, while the other wore a gray hoodie.

"They killed my son over nothing. They didn't even get the gaming system. They didn't even get the X-Box so why did they have to shoot him?" Arroyo lamented.

"I hope you feel the pain that I feel right now," she added. "I want you to live with this the rest of your life."

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike Equihua of the Lake/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3852 or the crime tip line at 866-274-6347.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garymurderhomicide investigationrobberyhomicidexboxonline shopping
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Train fire at Union Station causes cloud of smoke, no injuries
Woman suspected of shoplifting at NW Side Walgreens shot, killed police say
Couple confronts man accused of following their daughter
'This is my fetish': Man charged in forest preserve sex assault near Hoffman Estates
Video of FBI interrogation played on day 2 of Brendt Christensen trial
Thieves steal family keepsakes after breaking into car, finding keys to home
WWII veteran graduates from Tilden High School at age 94
Show More
Research monkeys retire to sanctuary in Wisconsin
Death sentence for dad convicted of killing 5 kids
US Catholic bishops approve priest accountability plan
Lightfoot implementing reforms to workers' compensation program, blames Burke for problems
Gas prices could fall below $2 for many Americans
More TOP STORIES News