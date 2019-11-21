Teen stabbed at CTA Red Line Belmont Station in Lakeview, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen has been hospitalized after being stabbed in the thigh during an altercation at a CTA Red Line station, Chicago police said.

The stabbing occurred at the Belmont Station on Chicago's North Side.

Chicago police said at about 5:45 p.m. in the 900-block of West Belmont Avenue, two groups of males were involved in a verbal altercation which turned physical. One of the males produced a knife and stabbed a 15-year-old boy in the thigh.

The male victim was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in serious condition, according to fire officials. His condition has since stabilized.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Central detectives is ongoing.

CTA said there's no impact to service on the Red Line at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lakeviewstabbingcta
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bank robbery suspect killed in NW Side 'gun battle' ID'd; cop, teen shot recovering
Impeachment hearings takeaways: `Everyone was in the loop'
Naperville student charged with hate crime after allegedly posting racist Craigslist ad
Challengers say Jussie Smollett, trust will be campaign issues for Kim Foxx
Gotham Greens builds new lettuce greenhouse on far South Side
Oak Park HS student diagnosed with whooping cough
Chicago AccuWeather: Late rain, rising temperatures overnight
Show More
Nipsey Hussle nominated for 3 posthumous Grammys
Arrest warrant issued for ex-husband in Buffalo Grove double homicide
No decision for Waukegan mother, son seeking US asylum
Blood donations saves life of Bronzeville woman living with sickle cell
Jussie Smollett files counterclaim against city saying prosecution was 'malicious'
More TOP STORIES News