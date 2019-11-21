Teen stabbed at CTA Red Line Belmont Station in Lakeview, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen has been hospitalized after being stabbed in the thigh during an altercation at a CTA Red Line station, Chicago police said.The stabbing occurred at the Belmont Station on Chicago's North Side.Chicago police said at about 5:45 p.m. in the 900-block of West Belmont Avenue, two groups of males were involved in a verbal altercation which turned physical. One of the males produced a knife and stabbed a 15-year-old boy in the thigh.The male victim was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in serious condition, according to fire officials. His condition has since stabilized.No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Central detectives is ongoing.CTA said there's no impact to service on the Red Line at this time.