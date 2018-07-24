Tempers flare at community meeting on fatal South Shore police shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) --Tempers flared during a community meeting 10 days after the fatal shooting of Harith Augustus, as protesters again demanded the release of more video from the shooting.
There are still unanswered questions and raw emotions, and Tuesday night they came pouring out.
It was standing room only with no one standing down.
"I understand that you are frustrated with me because I am very frustrated with you. It is mutual," one woman told 5th Ward Alderman Leslie Hairston.
Hairston got an earful following the shooting of Augustus, 37.
"We're trying to get accountability so we can have control of the police in our community," one man said.
The encounter on July 14 was captured on police body cam, showing Augustus being approached by officers who suspected he had a gun. The video reveals Augustus was armed and appeared to reach for his waistband before being shot by police.
Days of demonstrations followed.
"The vast majority of the protesters were outsiders coming to the scene to agitate and incite chaos," Hairston said at the meeting.
"Who told you that? You were not there! How do you know," a woman responded.
"We need to demand a thorough investigation," Hairston continued.
"Let her finish! Let her finish! Let her finish! Let! Her! Finish!" another woman shouted.
Activists demanded the alderman press for the release of the names of the officers involved.
"The public is entitled to know what happened," Hairston said.
Alderman Hairston would not take a position on the release of the officers' names but said all video from the shooting should be made public immediately. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability says that video will be released no later than 60 days after the shooting.