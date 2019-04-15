Testimony begins in trial of man accused in fatal shooting of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Testimony started Monday in the trial of a man who fatally shot 7-year-old Heaven Sutton while she sold candy with her mother near their Chicago home.

Heaven was struck in the back by a stray bullet from gang crossfire in 2012 on the West Side.

Her alleged killer, Jerrell Dorsey, has been sitting in Cook County Jail nearly all that time, as a change in attorneys delayed the start of his trial until Monday.

Several witnesses took the stand at the Cook County criminal courthouse, including the little girl's brother, who was there when she was shot and positively identified Dorsey as her killer out of a police lineup.

Two brothers, including one who was injured in the exchange of gunfire that night, also testified. Prosecutors were frustrated that they refused to acknowledge signed statements they gave police in the immediate aftermath of the incident which also identified Dorsey, known by the nickname JJ, as the shooter.

Dorsey was arrested days after Heaven was killed and charged shortly thereafter.

If he is convicted, he faces life in prison.

On Monday, Heaven's mother, Ashake Banks, who is now an outspoken critic of gun violence in Chicago, dressed nearly head to toe in pink, her daughter's favorite color.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinchicago shootingchicago crimechild shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
7-year-old fatally shot in 2012 remembered on NW Side
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News