Testimony begins in trial of man accused in fatal shooting of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Testimony started Monday in the trial of a man who fatally shot 7-year-old Heaven Sutton while she sold candy with her mother near their Chicago home.Heaven was struck in the back by a stray bullet from gang crossfire in 2012 on the West Side.Her alleged killer, Jerrell Dorsey, has been sitting in Cook County Jail nearly all that time, as a change in attorneys delayed the start of his trial until Monday.Several witnesses took the stand at the Cook County criminal courthouse, including the little girl's brother, who was there when she was shot and positively identified Dorsey as her killer out of a police lineup.Two brothers, including one who was injured in the exchange of gunfire that night, also testified. Prosecutors were frustrated that they refused to acknowledge signed statements they gave police in the immediate aftermath of the incident which also identified Dorsey, known by the nickname JJ, as the shooter.Dorsey was arrested days after Heaven was killed and charged shortly thereafter.If he is convicted, he faces life in prison.On Monday, Heaven's mother, Ashake Banks, who is now an outspoken critic of gun violence in Chicago, dressed nearly head to toe in pink, her daughter's favorite color.