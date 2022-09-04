Texas bussing migrants: Another bus arrives in Chicago, mayor announces

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he's sent his first bus of migrants from the Mexican border to Chicago as he did to NYC and DC.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another busload of migrants arrived in Chicago Sunday from Texas.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said just after 4 p.m., a busload of 50 additional migrants, mostly families, arrived.

The mayor, once again, voiced her frustration over Texas Governor Greg Abbott's actions, adding that Chicago will show them what America's values are truly about.

Last week, approximately 60 migrants arrived on what was assumed as just the first round of busses into the city.

Abbott had announced Wednesday night that the first bus had arrived at Union Station.

"Chicago is a welcoming city and as such has collaborated across various departments and agencies to ensure we greeted them with dignity and respect," the mayor said in a previous statement.

For their safety, we've blurred the faces of the migrants who arrived in Chicago, unless they gave us permission to show them.

Abbott has previously bussed migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York.

"To continue to provide much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities...as an additional drop off location," he said in a statement. "Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them."

"As a city, we are doing everything we can to ensure these immigrants and their families can receive shelter, food, and most importantly protection," Lightfoot added. "This is not new; Chicago welcomes hundreds of migrants every year to our city and provides much-needed assistance. Unfortunately, Texas Governor Greg Abbot is without any shame or humanity. But ever since he put these racist practices of expulsion in place, we have been working with our community partners to ready the city to receive these individuals."

Since their initial arrival, many local agencies are working with the city to help with emergency resources for the migrants.