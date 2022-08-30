North Texas school district rejects 'In God We Trust' signs in Arabic, rainbow

SB 797 states that Texas public schools must display a sign with "In God We Trust," if it's been received as a private donation.

"Why is more God not good?" A north Texas parent put a new law to the test that says public schools must display signs featuring the national motto if the signs are privately donat

SOUTHLAKE, Texas -- A parent in north Texas tested the "In God We Trust" sign law for Texas schools.

The state passed a law in 2021 that says public schools must display signs featuring the national motto if the signs are received as donations from a private entity or purchased with donated money.

SB 797, which applies to schools, universities, and the like, states the sign must be displayed in a conspicuous place, has to be framed or on durable poster board, and must include an American flag.

READ MORE: Texas public schools required to display 'In God We Trust' posters if they are donated

A Christian-conservative cellphone provider donated signs to Carroll ISD, which is in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

On Monday, a parent in that school district attempted to donate additional "In God We Trust" signs written in Arabic and decorated with rainbow colors.

The school board president informed him that schools already have enough posters, but that parent wasn't buying the explanation.

"It doesn't say you have to stop at one. That is your decision to stop at one. Why is more God not good?" Srivan Krishna asked at Monday's school board meeting. "And are you saying you don't have like one square foot of space in our buildings?"

SEE ALSO: Unifying message? Political stunt? Texans divided over law on 'In God We Trust' signs at schools

He was right. The law does not mention a limit on donated signs.

Carroll ISD refused to comment.

In the Houston area, "In God We Trust" signs have been seen at schools in Tomball and Cy-Fair ISD.

The cellphone company that donated the signs to Carroll ISD also funded the campaigns of conservative candidates in several school board races, including Carroll.