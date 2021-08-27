Disney World

ABC special will celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary this October

"The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World," hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, will air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 1
EMBED <>More Videos

Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary party starts Oct. 1

LOS ANGELES -- Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and ABC is taking the celebration beyond the park with a primetime special this autumn.

"The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World," hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, will air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 1. The two-hour show will look back at the last 50 years of the park's history and include musical performances from Christina Aguilera and Halle Bailey, who is set to star in Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid" film.

ABC and Disney teased in a press release Thursday: "This EARidescent special event will take viewers through Walt Disney World's humble beginnings in the swamplands of Florida and its evolution into a cultural phenomenon. Through an expansive look into the past, present and future of the vacation destination, fans will get a never-before-seen-on-TV glimpse into the journey to bring Walt's vision to life and a look at grand plans for the future. The special will also document some of Walt Disney World's most memorable pop-culture moments, from the many sitcoms that filmed episodes in the theme parks to the conception of the ubiquitous 'I'm going to Disney World!' campaign. Plus, viewers will get a heartwarming look at how Disney and Make-A-Wish foundation have worked together for over 40 years to make kids' Disney dreams come true."

Other celebrities set to appear in the special include Anthony Anderson, John Stamos, Marsai Martin, Melissa Joan Hart, Candace Cameron Bure, Gary Sinise, Tom Brady, Phil Simms and Doug Williams. Disney executives and creators like Kevin Feige, Pete Docter, James Cameron, Bob Chapek, Bob Iger and Michael Eisner will be part of the special, as will Walt Disney World Imagineers Bob Weis, Mark Kohl and Ann Morrow Johnson.

Don't miss "The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World" Friday, Oct. 1., on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneyabcdisney worldotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY WORLD
Disney retires Fastpass, unveils paid Disney Genie+ service
Disney teases fully-immersive Star Wars-themed hotel
Disneyland, Disney World will require guests to wear masks indoors
Fireworks return to Disney World ahead of July 4
TOP STORIES
Lyons brothers claim mother, sister buried in backyard: police
Dozens of COVID cases at north suburban school expose hundreds
Chicago mom loses son, 12, to COVID: 'It's too hard'
Heather Mack Oak Park: Indonesia to free woman who helped kill mother
Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health coffee shop is looking for a new home
Indoor mask mandate Illinois: New COVID policy announced
'Several' COVID cases linked to North Side Market Days festival
Show More
Evacuations resume after Kabul attacks as death toll over 160
100,000 more COVID deaths seen unless US changes its ways
2 killed in Kankakee shooting near courthouse
Woman shot inside Greater Grand Crossing nail salon: CPD
Chicago Weather: Humid with isolated storms possible Friday
More TOP STORIES News