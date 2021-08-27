ABC special will celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary this October

LOS ANGELES -- Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and ABC is taking the celebration beyond the park with a primetime special this autumn.
"The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World," hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, will air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 1. The two-hour show will look back at the last 50 years of the park's history and include musical performances from Christina Aguilera and Halle Bailey, who is set to star in Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid" film.
ABC and Disney teased in a press release Thursday: "This EARidescent special event will take viewers through Walt Disney World's humble beginnings in the swamplands of Florida and its evolution into a cultural phenomenon. Through an expansive look into the past, present and future of the vacation destination, fans will get a never-before-seen-on-TV glimpse into the journey to bring Walt's vision to life and a look at grand plans for the future. The special will also document some of Walt Disney World's most memorable pop-culture moments, from the many sitcoms that filmed episodes in the theme parks to the conception of the ubiquitous 'I'm going to Disney World!' campaign. Plus, viewers will get a heartwarming look at how Disney and Make-A-Wish foundation have worked together for over 40 years to make kids' Disney dreams come true."
Other celebrities set to appear in the special include Anthony Anderson, John Stamos, Marsai Martin, Melissa Joan Hart, Candace Cameron Bure, Gary Sinise, Tom Brady, Phil Simms and Doug Williams. Disney executives and creators like Kevin Feige, Pete Docter, James Cameron, Bob Chapek, Bob Iger and Michael Eisner will be part of the special, as will Walt Disney World Imagineers Bob Weis, Mark Kohl and Ann Morrow Johnson.
Don't miss "The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World" Friday, Oct. 1., on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
ABC special will celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary this October
"The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World," hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, will air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 1
DISNEY WORLD
TOP STORIES
Show More