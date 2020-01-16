The Second City at 60: New book shares untold stories

Chicago's Second City is celebrating 60 years! To mark the milestone, they released a new book, "The Second City: The Essentially Accurate History," featuring untold stories and photos over the past six decades.
Ryan and Val chatted with Liz Kozak, Director of Editorial and Content Development at The Second City.
Countless comedians got their start at Second City and went on to New York as cast members of "Saturday Night Live."
Uncover stories from fan favorites like Tina Fey, Bill Murray, Amy Poehler, and Gilda Radner.
To pick up your copy of the book, please visit Second City's website.
