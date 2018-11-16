TIMELINE: Key events in the GoFundMe hoax investigation

MT. HOLLY, N.J. --A New Jersey couple and a man from Philadelphia have been charged for allegedly making up a "feel good" story so they could raise money through GoFundMe.com.
Mark D'Amico, Katelyn McClure and Johnny Bobbitt Jr. are charged with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception.
The couple has claimed they set up a GoFundMe page for Bobbitt after he helped McClure get gas when she became stranded in Philadelphia last year.
But prosecutors say they found evidence all three knew each other for at least a month before and set up the scheme.
Here is a timeline of key events in the case as alleged by the Burlington County prosecutor's office:
10/16/17
Text messages between McClure & D'Amico
(Discuss the "homeless guy" they see by the Sugarhouse Casino)
Oct. 2017
"Gas story" purportedly transpired
11/10/17
GoFundMe campaign "Pay It Forward" is created
11/10/17
Text messages between McClure and her best friend
("Gas part is completely made up" and "I had to make something up to make people feel bad.")
11/13/17
Text messages between McClure and D'Amico (Gas story is a "little lie")
11/15/17
D'Amico and McClure post a video to YouTube of themselves showing Bobbitt the success of the GoFundMe account
November 23, 2017: $200K raised to help homeless who used last $20 to help stranger
November 26, 2017: Woman raises more than $370K for homeless man who helped her
November 28, 2017: Homeless hero to get new home, dream truck, trust funds
December 5, 2017: Homeless hero who helped stranger buys home with money from fundraiser
Money disbursed from GoFundMe account:
GoFundMe Payouts to pre-paid debit cards
11/16/17 -$2,251.73
11/18/17 -$2,546.58
11/19/17 -$159.07
11/20/17 -$74.62
11/21/17 -$1,743.96
11/22/17 - $12,765.45
----------
TOTAL: $19,541.41
GoFundMe Payouts to McClure's bank account
11/27/17 -$327,893.59
11/28/17 -$5,353.07
11/29/17 -$2,972.42
12/1/17 -$2,524.74
12/2/17 -$729.57
12/3/17 -$1,087.12
12/4/17 -$630.97
12/5/17 -$283.72
12/6/17 -$2,407.11
12/7/17 -$1,999.76
12/8/17 -$374.46
12/9/17 -$493.97
12/10/17 -$596.37
12/11/17 -$114.41
12/12/17 -$124.12
----------
TOTAL: $347,567.40
12/4/17
RV purchased for $18,350 and Bobbitt moves onto Florence Twp., N.J. property where D'Amico and McClure reside.
12/11/17
"Paying it Forward" campaign on GoFundMe comes down
12/27/17
$25,000 deposited into Bobbitt's bank account
12/29/17 to 01/08/18
Trip to Las Vegas, NV
(McClure / D'Amico)
1/26/18 to 1/30/18
Trip to Ellen Show / Disneyland in Los Angeles, CA
(McClure / Relative)
2/21/18
BMW purchased for $24,432.19
(With GoFundMe Campaign funds)
3/11/18
Text messages between McClure & her best friend
(McClure worries about Bobbitt "outing" her)
3/19/18
McClure's bank account is in the negative
(GoFundMe funds)
5/18/18
Bank closes McClure's account
(GoFundMe funds)
6/11/18 and 6/13/18
RV sold for $10,000
(McClure negotiates the check for cash)
6/17/18
Text messages between McClure and D'Amico
(Discuss getting Bobbitt out of the area)
7/19/18 to 7/27/18
Trip to Disney World in Orlando, FL
(McClure and her best friend)
8/15/18
Text messages between Bobbitt to D'Amico and McClure
("I have not said anything that would jeopardize us")
8/15/18 to 8/23/18
Text messages between McClure / D'Amico / Bobbitt and McClure's best friend
(Described as "panic texts." They discuss a need to find and relocate Bobbitt)
August 24, 2018: Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
8/28/18
Bobbitt files civil complaint in Burling County Superior Court)
8/29/18
Text messages between McClure and a relative
(He (Bobbitt) agreed to split it with them, but nothing is left)
8/30/18
Interview with 6abc Action News
(Bobbitt discusses his drug and gambling addictions)
August 30, 2018: Homeless man speaks after couple ordered to return donations
9/2/18
Audio recording of McClure & D'Amico
(D'Amico: "You don't go to jail for lying on TV...")
9/4/18 and 9/5/18
Civil Hearing
("No Funds")
September 4, 2018: All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
9/6/18
Search warrant executed at D'Amico and McClure's home in Florence Twp.
September 6, 2018: Police search home of New Jersey couple who raised money for homeless Philadelphia man
September 7, 2018: Homeless man's civil case on hold after GoFundMe pledge
September 10, 2018: Lawyer for couple who raised cash for homeless man: indictment likely
11/15/18
Charges against McClure, D'Amico and Bobbitt are announced
------
