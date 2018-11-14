Timeline: Lumberton teen Hania Aguilar has been missing for 1 week

EMBED </>More Videos

Hania Aguilar has not been seen or heard from for a week.

By
LUMBERTON, N.C. --
It has been one week since anyone has seen or heard from 13-year-old Hania Aguilar.

On Monday, Nov. 5, the teen was forced into a stolen, green SUV while she was outside of her Lumberton home.

Timeline

Monday, Nov. 5

7 a.m.: A man wearing all black and a yellow bandanna forced Hania into a stolen SUV while she was warming up her family's car to go to school

10 a.m.: Authorities issue an Amber Alert for the missing teen

Tuesday, Nov. 6

An FBI agent reads a message from the girl's mother that said, "I just want my daughter back with me. I'm here waiting for you, I love you and only care about you. I don't have anything against whoever did this to you. I just want you back."

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Morning: The FBI offers a $15,000 reward for information leading to Hania's whereabouts

12 p.m.: The FBI released surveillance video of the stolen SUV seen in Lumberton moments after her kidnapping

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video released of SUV involved in Lumberton 13-year-old's abduction


7:30 p.m.: Lumberton residents hold an emotional vigil for the teen

Thursday, Nov. 8

10 a.m.: Authorities locate the SUV used in the teen's kidnapping

3:30 p.m.: The FBI releases video of a man seen walking near Hania's abduction site

EMBED More News Videos

The FBI encourages anyone with information about the abduction of Hania Noelia Aguilar to come forward.


Afternoon: The girl's mother spoke with ABC11, begging the public to help bring her daughter home

EMBED More News Videos

Exclusive interview with the mother of missing Lumberton girl Hania Aguilar (in Spanish).


Friday, Nov. 9

Morning: Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state would add $5,000 to the FBI's reward for information that helps find Hania--increasing the total reward to $20,000

Evening: Hania's church community gathers and prays for her safe return

Sunday, Nov. 11

Morning: Investigators were searching near the girl's home by Rosewood Mobile Home Park and Quincey Drive

Hania stands 5 foot and weighs 126 pounds. She has long black hair, brown eyes, and braces.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871.

EMBED More News Videos

Do you know the difference between an Amber Alert and a Silver Alert?

Monday, Nov. 12

Afternoon: Investigators held a news conference about the investigation. There were no major breaks in the case, but FBI agents said evidence found in the recovered SUV has been sent to the federal agency's crime lab in Quantico, Virginia. Authorities continued to ask for the public's help with any scrap of information that may lead to a breakthrough in the case.

Tuesday, Nov. 13
Afternoon: The FBI announced that it increased the reward for information in Hania Aguilar's disappearance from $15,000 to $25,000. With the $5,000 Gov. Roy Cooper promised from the state, that brings the total to $30,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertmissing teenagerabductionnorth carolina newsmissing girlu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Amber Alert: Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
Mother of teen kidnapped outside her home: 'Return my daughter, I need her'
Amber Alert: Stolen SUV used in kidnapping of 13-year-old found
Amber Alert: Picture shows SUV stolen during teen's abduction
Amber Alert: FBI offering $15K reward for info on girl's abduction
Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside NC family's home
Top Stories
Security guard fatally shot by Midlothian officer was asked to drop gun, ISP says
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza officially announces Chicago mayoral run
Woman found stabbed to death on West Side
Body found in Lake Michigan in Highland Park ID'd as missing Elgin woman
Mom hands 3-month-old to stranger outside construction site
Cabbage Patch doll among group's 10 worst toys for holidays
Guard who accidentally shot girl kept 'missing his target'
Amber Alert: Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
Show More
Woman suffers brain damage after receiving plastic surgery in Mexico, family says
Royals celebrate Prince Charles' 70th with family photos
Prosecutors ask judge to throw out opening statements by El Chapo's defense attorneys
Camp Fire: Toyota offers hero nurse replacement truck
More News