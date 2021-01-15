Top scams of 2020; what to watch out for in 2021

Top 10 Scams of 2020:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Business Bureau released its top 10 scam list for 2020. No doubt these will be things to watch out for in 2021.Some of the most common were fake websites tricking consumers into making a purchase who then never get the product. This is something the I-Team has exposed during the pandemic with people never getting the Personal protective equipment they ordered.Another involved the sale of counterfeit products.Employment or job offer scams where you're possibly asked to send money to make money were also popular.It's also worth mentioning all of these include "COVID-19" related scams which on its own came in at number four.One thing to always remember to avoid getting scammed is to thoroughly research websites before you send anyone money.1. Online Purchase - fake websites2. Counterfeit Products (Clothing, electronics, shoes, purses, etc.)3. Employment - scam job offers4. COVID Related Scams - (These may be much higher - COVID is sited in other categories)5. Debt Collections - invoices, calls or emails for fake debts6. Advance Fee Loan - the promise of a "loan" - after you pay fees7. Phishing Scams - (Clicking on scam links can lead to malware - imposter scams etc.)8. Credit Card - Includes fake emails and calls claiming there's a problem with your account in order to steal money and information - or fake credit card debt consolidation9. Credit Repair/Debt Relief10. Identity Theft -can we say not a matter of if but when it will happen to you?