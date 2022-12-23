Sam's Toy Box: As seen on on screen

Bring your kids' favorite characters from movies, TV shows, video games and social media platforms to the real world with playsets, dolls, collectibles and more.

Jurassic World 6v T-Rex Quad (Dynacraft)

- Kids can enter the land of the most iconic dinosaurs on the Jurassic World six-volt T-Rex Ride-on by Dynacraft.

- The custom T-Rex design is cute yet fierce and will inspire hours of play.

- Feel safe and in control with an easy-to-use push button acceleration on the handlebars.

- Pull a lever for interactive play features like a T-Rex chomp action and big dino roar.

- Hits speeds of up to 2MPH.

- Ages: 2+

- MSRP: $66.75

- Available: Walmart

Ryan's World Mega Mecha Titan (Bonkers)

- The Mega Mecha Titan starts out as a chest, but transforms into a huge, buildable robot!

- It also includes awesome unboxing surprises like five micro figures, a wearable eye-mask and cape, stickers, a spinner, titan-themed gear, and much more.

- Ages: 3+

- MSRP: $59.99

- Available: Amazon, Target

Miraculous Ladybug Switch N Go Scooter W/ Ladybug Doll (Playmates)

- Now kids can have the same transforming powers as Ladybug.

- Transform the secret Ladybug pod into her signature red and black Lucky Charm scooter from the show.

- For fast hero action, the Secret Ladybug pod miraculously transforms into the Ladybug scooter with the press of a button. Comes with a scooter, the Ladybug doll with Lucky Charm outfit, and a helmet accessory.

- Ages: 4+

- MSRP: $34.99

- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Kohl's, Macy's

Pokemon Flame & Flight Deluxe Charizard (Jazwares)

- The Pokémon Flame & Flight Deluxe Charizard is a fully interactive feature figure with more than 30 unique lights, sounds, and movement reactions to the way it flies!

- Charrizard flaps its wings and launches fire missiles from its mouth.

- Includes a 2" Pikachu figure & launcher for training.

- Ages: 8+

- MSRP: $29.99

- Available: Target and Amazon

Beyblade Burst Quaddrive Interstellar Drop Battle Set (ADK Emotions)

- Beyblade Burst QuadDrive launches into the future of Beyblade with the first ever four-in-one top!

- Challenge opponents on two interstellar battle levels! Battle on the top level, then remove the disc, drop through the Warp Hole, and take the battle to the drop level.

- Includes a right-spin Devastate Evo Belfyre B7 G01 QD06 TS22-Q A07 and Prominence Phoenix P7 G10 QD03 TB16-Q D05 tops.

- Customize to Core and Apex mode, then Core+ and Apex+ mode to change top type.

- Complete with two right/left-spin launchers and two extra Armor Tips.

- Scan codes to compete in the Beyblade Burst app!

- Ages: 8+

- MSRP: $59.99

- Available: Target, Walmart, Amazon

