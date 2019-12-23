Traffic pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash on I-290 in University Village, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A traffic pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle ended in a crash Sunday on Interstate 290 in University Village, Chicago police said.According to police, the stolen vehicle was wanted for possible connection to an earlier homicide in Homan Square where a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street.As officers spotted the stolen vehicle, the driver refused to stop, police said.The vehicle crashed around 10:45 p.m. on the outbound ramp of I-290 at Racine, police said.The man driving the vehicle was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.Charges are pending.