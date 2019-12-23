Traffic pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash on I-290 in University Village, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A traffic pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle ended in a crash Sunday on Interstate 290 in University Village, Chicago police said.
According to police, the stolen vehicle was wanted for possible connection to an earlier homicide in Homan Square where a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street.
As officers spotted the stolen vehicle, the driver refused to stop, police said.
The vehicle crashed around 10:45 p.m. on the outbound ramp of I-290 at Racine, police said.
The man driving the vehicle was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.
Charges are pending.
